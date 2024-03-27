Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Separately, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pharming Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

Pharming Group stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. Pharming Group has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. Analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

