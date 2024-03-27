Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,593 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 92,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 202.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 89,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $1,319,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 45.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.62%.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

