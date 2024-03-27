Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. BRT Apartments accounts for about 1.2% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of BRT Apartments as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,540,000 after buying an additional 52,417 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 29.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRT Apartments

In other BRT Apartments news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,092.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,527,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,470,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BRT Apartments news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,092.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,527,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,470,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,532,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,436,791.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.68 million, a P/E ratio of 88.12 and a beta of 1.14. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

