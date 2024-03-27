Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Nutanix comprises approximately 1.5% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $2,672,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $7,135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 641.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1,038.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 93,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 459.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 36,813 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,477 shares of company stock worth $4,836,249. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NTNX. Susquehanna increased their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Price Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.