Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 443,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. GSI Technology comprises 1.1% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of GSI Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%.

(Free Report)

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.