Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 9.2 %

APDN opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.22. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

