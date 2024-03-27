Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,182 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE:NLY opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management
In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Annaly Capital Management
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Annaly Capital Management
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 5 Dividend Kings Stocks to Load Up on Now
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Palantir Technologies: Bearish Sentiment, Bullish Chart Signals
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Hershey Stock Decline: An Opportunity for Investors to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.