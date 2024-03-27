Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,182 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.02%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

