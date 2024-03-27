Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Takes $15.53 Million Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 429,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,531,000. Digimarc comprises approximately 14.8% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 2.11% of Digimarc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Digimarc by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digimarc by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digimarc

In related news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $151,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digimarc Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. Digimarc Co. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $43.43.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 131.87% and a negative return on equity of 50.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter.

About Digimarc



Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

