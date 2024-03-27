Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Takes $2.87 Million Position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 411,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. TransAct Technologies makes up approximately 2.7% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 4.13% of TransAct Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TACT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Transactions at TransAct Technologies

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 13,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $104,111.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,288 shares of company stock worth $418,151. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.91. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76.

TransAct Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.