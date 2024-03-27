Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

