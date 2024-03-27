Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,000. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up approximately 7.6% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,351,000 after purchasing an additional 288,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $99.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.63.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,030,715.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,030,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $5,280,099.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,045,668 shares in the company, valued at $643,733,896.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 813,558 shares of company stock valued at $68,880,474. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

