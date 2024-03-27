Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $106.53. 291,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,287. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.92.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

