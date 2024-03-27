Smith Anglin Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of XEL stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 292,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.