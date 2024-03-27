Smith Anglin Financial LLC Decreases Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,027,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,584,000 after buying an additional 561,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,836,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in St. Joe by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1,037.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 114,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $396,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,228,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,735,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 7,300 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $396,244.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,228,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,735,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $175,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,387,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,378,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,800 shares of company stock worth $5,780,959. 41.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of JOE stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

