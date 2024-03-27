Smith Anglin Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,449,135,000 after buying an additional 190,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after buying an additional 268,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $687.53. 125,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,302. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $655.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.11.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $641.05.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

