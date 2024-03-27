Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.67. The company had a trading volume of 112,973,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,460,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.86. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

