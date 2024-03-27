Smith Anglin Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSPT. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,132,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,492,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,521,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,880,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,910. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.