Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 0.2%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $157.76 and last traded at $157.78. 1,069,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,029,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.50 and a 200-day moving average of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $1,987,895.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 748,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,715,791.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $1,987,895.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 748,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,715,791.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

