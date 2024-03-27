SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 1.5%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.31. 10,422,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 56,472,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.