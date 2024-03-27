Softcat plc Announces Dividend of GBX 8.50 (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SCT stock opened at GBX 1,588 ($20.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,769.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 1,150 ($14.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,640 ($20.73). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,483.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,396.54.

SCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, February 5th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.53) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Softcat in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.83) price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.46) target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,420 ($17.95).

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

