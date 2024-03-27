SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.60 and last traded at $66.66. Approximately 413,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,554,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average is $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 148.13 and a beta of 1.50.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,034 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 984,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,210,000 after purchasing an additional 89,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

