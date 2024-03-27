Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of SHC stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotera Health

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,189,289.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 428.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

See Also

