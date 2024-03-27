SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 3.8%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 19,273,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 60,218,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOUN shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.90 price target (down previously from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The business’s revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $192,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $192,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $142,633.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 467,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

