Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Southland worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLND. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southland during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southland during the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southland by 1,458.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southland during the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southland during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southland stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Southland ( NASDAQ:SLND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $316.19 million during the quarter. Southland had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Southland in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

