Southwest Airlines Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the airline will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUV. Raymond James increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV opened at $28.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.