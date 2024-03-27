Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

