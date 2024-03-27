SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is D. Scott Neal Inc.’s Largest Position

D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,660 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 20.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $202.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.68 and a 200 day moving average of $186.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.