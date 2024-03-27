SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.8% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $201.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.68 and a 200 day moving average of $186.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.