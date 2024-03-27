SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,801 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.3% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $24,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,834,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,223,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,389,885. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.63.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

