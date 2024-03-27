SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 28.4% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $20,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.26. 5,856,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,414,891. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

