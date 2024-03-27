SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.7% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $61.15. 4,223,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,389,885. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

