SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $129.83

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.83 and last traded at $129.74, with a volume of 120058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.23.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average is $120.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.