SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Boosted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $54,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $550.83. The company had a trading volume of 658,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $519.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.67. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $551.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

