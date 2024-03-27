SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Boosted by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. CX Institutional grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $545.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $551.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.67.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

