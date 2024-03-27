Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,884 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLSR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,187,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,266,000 after acquiring an additional 198,902 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,705,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 353,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 342,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

XLSR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,119. The company has a market capitalization of $352.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.