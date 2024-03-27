Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,708 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,101,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,242.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after acquiring an additional 385,073 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after buying an additional 308,925 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 62,295 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. 215,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

