Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 7,251 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $127,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

