Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,131 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 4.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $103.57. 826,997 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

