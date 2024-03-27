Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.41. 1,688,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.