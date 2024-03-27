Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.70. 3,278,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,388. The stock has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $196.14 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

