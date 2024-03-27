Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,117,130 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

