Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Short Interest Down 71.9% in March

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the February 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 23.79% of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sprott Lithium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,633. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

About Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Lithium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.