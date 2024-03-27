SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $69.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.44.

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

SSNC stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.