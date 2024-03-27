STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading 5.4% Higher

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $37.96. Approximately 105,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 728,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 0.83.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 6,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $190,156.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,544,408 shares in the company, valued at $305,049,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 6,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $190,156.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,544,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,049,723.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 169,099 shares of company stock worth $4,830,212 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

