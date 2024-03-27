Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $93.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

