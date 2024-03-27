Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 1-Year High at $117.21

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$117.21 and last traded at C$116.53, with a volume of 99860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$116.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from C$118.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price target on Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$111.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 4.2467057 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

In other Stantec news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

