Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.23. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

