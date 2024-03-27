Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

