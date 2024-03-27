Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 4th

Shares of Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 4th.

Steakholder Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Steakholder Foods stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Steakholder Foods has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steakholder Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steakholder Foods by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 47,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

