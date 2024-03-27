Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Steem has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $158.10 million and approximately $17.16 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,249.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $534.91 or 0.00772445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00136374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00045968 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00059308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00197572 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00132250 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,597,674 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

